KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Foreign investors became net buyers of domestic equities last week after briefly net selling the week prior, with a total of RM143.4 million of net buying compared to the net selling of RM276.4 million previously, said MIDF Research.

In its Fund Flow Report for the week ended December 15, 2023, the research firm said net foreign inflows into Bursa Malaysia began on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to maintain interest rates.

“Foreign investors net bought RM125.3 million on Thursday and RM190.2 million on Friday, overturning their net selling of RM172.0 million from Monday to Wednesday.

“The top three sectors with net foreign inflows last week were utilities (RM91.2 million), healthcare (RM65.9 million) and technology (RM33.5 million).

“Meanwhile, the top three sectors with net foreign outflows were financial services (RM66.8 million), industrial products and services (RM21.2 million) and energy (RM19.2 million),” it said.

At the same time, local institutions continued as net buyers for the second consecutive week, with a reduced pace at RM82.0 million compared to the previous week’s RM194.0 million.

“They were net buying in sectors such as plantation (RM58.6 million), healthcare (RM55.1 million) and financial services (RM51.0 million).

“Meanwhile, local retailers shifted to being net sellers of domestic equities, amounting to RM225.5 million, following two weeks of net buying,” said the firm.

In terms of participation, there were increases in the average daily trading volume (ADTV) across the board, with local retailers at 22.7 per cent, local institutions at 31.9 per cent, and foreign investors at 62.8 per cent. — Bernama