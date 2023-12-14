KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Five varieties of premium South Korean strawberry make its official debut in Malaysia market yesterday, namely kuemsil, sulhyang, king’s berry, vitaberry and snowberry.

In a statement today, the Korea Agro-Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur said the strawberries were introduced at an official ceremony here by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, together with the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs yesterday.

It said the event not only aimed to captivate the interest of key industry players locally but also to generate awareness and excitement among Malaysian consumers.

Kuala Lumpur Korea Agro-Trade Centre managing director Jang Jae Hyung said this historic moment signifies not only a breakthrough in the availability of premium Korean strawberries in Malaysia, but also the continuation of mission to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Malaysia has always been an integral trade partner of South Korea and we believe that introducing these premium strawberries will not only satiate the taste buds of Malaysians but also deepen the appreciation for the diverse and exceptional offerings of Korean agricultural products,” he said.

According to the statement, the ceremony also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Korean Strawberry Export Integration Organisation (K-Berry), Euro-Atlantic Sdn Bhd and Khaishen Trading Sdn Bhd, which marked a collaborative effort to spearhead the expansion of premium Korean strawberries in the Malaysian market.

Each of the five premium strawberry varieties boasts distinct qualities that set them apart from other standard offerings in the market such as kuemsil which offers a distinct sweet taste and enriched by a subtle peach undertone that elevates its flavour profile.

Sulhyang stands out for its impeccable juiciness, soft pulp and a strikingly vibrant and bright red conical shape, while king’s berry boasts a size that is twice as large as regular strawberries.

Vitaberry lives up to its name by presenting a vitamin C content, exceeding 30 per cent of that found in regular strawberries and snowberry is distinguished by its gentle pink exterior and a white, soft texture inside. — Bernama