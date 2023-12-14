HONG KONG, Dec 14 ― Asian stocks broadly rallied this morning, after the US Federal Reserve flagged the end of its tightening cycle and struck a dovish tone for the year ahead.

US Treasury yields slid to fresh four-month trough, while the dollar continued to slide.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.6 per cent.

Mainland Chinese bluechips edged up by 0.65 per cent, while Hong Kong's benchmark advanced 1.7 per cent. Australian shares were up 1.6 per cent.

However, Japan's Nikkei slid 0.4 per cent, weighed down by the yen's sharp rally.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged yesterday and US central bank chief Jerome Powell said its historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over with inflation falling faster than expected.

A near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now ― with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25 per cent -5.50 per cent range. US fed funds futures boosted the chances of rate cuts starting as soon as in March after the Fed decision, according to LSEG's FedWatch. The market has priced in more than 150 bps of easing next year.

“It was a very aggressive pivot,” said Ben Luk, global macro strategist at State Street Asia Limited.

“The Fed has followed market expectation in terms of allowing for one more rate cut to be added into both the 2024 and the 2025 (outlooks),” he said.

That aggressive pivot will have a mixed impact in Asia, with tech shares to benefit more while markets including Japan will have a dampening effect as its currency strengthens with a weakening US dollar, he added.

It's a busy week for central banks, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank all announcing policy decisions today. The Bank of Japan's turn comes on Tuesday.

US stocks surged to a sharply higher close yesterday and benchmark Treasury yields slid to their lowest level since August 10.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis ESc1, were up 0.32 per cent today, while the 10-year Treasury yield pushed down further to as low as 3.9845 per cent, breaking below the psychological 4 per cent mark.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell a further 0.18 per cent to 102.70.

The euro gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.0896.

The yen sat significantly higher, with the dollar sliding 0.4 per cent to ¥142.335.

Spot gold was up 0.25 per cent at US$2,031.49 per ounce, after rising 2.4 per cent yesterday.

Oil prices rose, extending gains from the previous session. Brent LCOc1 futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to US$74.72 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate WTI crude CLc1 rose 48 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to US$69.95. ― Reuters