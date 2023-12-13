COLOMBO, Dec 13 ― The second review of Sri Lanka's US$2.9 billion (RM13.6 billion) bailout with the IMF could be completed in the first half of 2024, provided it manages to meet debt restructuring and revenue targets set under the programme, an official said today.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said its executive board cleared the first review of Sri Lanka's US$2.9 billion bailout yesterday, providing about US$337 million in funds to help tackle the fallout from the country's worst financial crisis in decades.

The South Asian island nation is recovering from its worst financial crisis since its independence in 1948 that sent the economy into freefall last year with soaring inflation, currency depreciation and low foreign reserves.

Advertisement

The total amount sent so far to Sri Lanka now stands at about US$670 million, according to the IMF.

An IMF delegation will travel to Sri Lanka in March and the second review could be finalised about two months afterwards, Peter Breuer, senior mission chief for Sri Lanka, told an online press briefing in Washington.

Sri Lanka will need to reach agreements with its official creditors which include China, Japan and India, as well as a resolution with external private creditors to restructure its foreign debt before finalising the review.

Advertisement

“Timely implementation of the agreements, together with reaching a resolution with external private creditors, should help restore Sri Lanka’s debt sustainability over the medium term,” he added.

China would not need to join the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) co-chaired by Japan and India as the core part of the debt restructuring was completed, Breuer said.

China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral creditor and reached an agreement in principle to rework about US$4.2 billion of China EXIM Bank debt in October.

Sri Lanka's economy, which began to stabilise after the bailout was secured in March, will contract by 3.6 per cent this year. The country is likely to grow by 1.8 per cent in 2024 as economic expansion gains pace, Breuer said. ― Reuters