KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 ― Trading on Bursa Malaysia was almost flat at mid-afternoon, with the key index easing 0.03 per cent as investors await the outcome of the United States Federal Open Market Committee meeting later today.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.54 points to 1,446.58 compared with yesterday's closing of 1,447.12, after opening 1.04 points easier at 1,446.08.

Gainers edged past losers 393 to 383, while 448 counters were unchanged, 1,099 counters untraded and 21 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.51 billion shares worth RM1.40 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.08, Public Bank and CIMB were both flat at RM4.25 and RM5.79, respectively, while TNB shed five sen to RM9.88 and Petronas Chemicals erased two sen to RM7.07.

Of the actives, TWL lost half-a-sen to three sen, while Bina Puri added half-a-sen to nine sen, Sarawak Cable accumulated 3.5 sen to 24.5 sen, Ageson inched up two sen to 7.5 sen and Sapura Energy was flat at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased by 12.18 points to 10,694.27, the FBMT 100 Index added 14.90 points to 10,364.46 and the FBM 70 Index rose 102.39 points to 14,180.57.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 12.97 points to 10,787.78 and the FBM ACE Index advanced 1.69 points to 5,132.72.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 5.47 points better at 6,979.05, while the Financial Services Index slid 11.88 points to 16,364.39, the Energy Index shed 2.25 points to 793.22 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.12 of-a-point to 169.98. ― Bernama