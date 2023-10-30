KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Mitrajaya Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Pembinaan Mitrajaya Sdn Bhd has secured a contract worth RM84.5 million from GDP X Properties Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said the contract would be for the construction and completion of one block development of 31 storeys comprising 188 units of apartments at Mukim Batu, Kuala Lumpur.

“The contract is for a duration of 24 months from the date for possession of the site on December 8, 2023, and is expected to complete by December 8, 2025,” it said.

Mitrajaya said the contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the group for the financial years ending December 31, 2024 to 2025.

The contract will not have an effect on the group’s share capital and shareholding structure, it said. — Bernama

