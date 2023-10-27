GEORGE TOWN, Oct 27 — Penang remained Malaysia’s top exporter in September 2023, with a 34.6 per cent share, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement, Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the next four states with the highest exports were Johor (19.3 per cent), Selangor (17.1 per cent), Sarawak (6.8 per cent) and Kedah (5.0 per cent).

He said the five states accounted for 82.8 per cent of the country’s exports.

During the month under review, Penang’s exports were 10.1 per cent lower year-on-year (y-o-y) at RM43 billion, while imports declined 15.2 per cent y-o-y to RM20.9 billion.

Overall, he said Malaysia’s total trade for September 2023 amounted to RM224.4 billion, with exports and imports recorded at RM124.5 billion and RM100.0 billion, respectively.

He said exports were 13.7 per cent lower y-o-y, while imports fell 11.1 per cent over the same month last year due to an overall decline in most states. — Bernama