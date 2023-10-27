KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Malaysia’s export unit value index in September 2023 rose by 1.6 per cent to 144.6 points from 142.3 points in the previous month, while the import unit value index increased by 1.5 per cent to 130.7 points from 128.8 points in August, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the higher export unit value index was led by an increase in the mineral fuels index (3.6 per cent), animal and vegetable oils and fats (2.6 per cent) and machinery and transport equipment (1.0 per cent).

“Likewise, the export volume index rose by 6.5 per cent in the same month, in line with an increase in the machinery and transport equipment index (21.3 per cent), animal and vegetable oils and fats (7.0 per cent) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (2.7 per cent),” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

The seasonally adjusted export volume index slipped by 4.1 per cent from 161.1 points to 154.5 points.

The import unit value index also grew by 1.5 per cent in September 2023, contributed by a rise in the mineral fuels index (5.8 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (1.3 per cent) and chemicals (0.3 per cent).

The import volume index went down by 1.3 per cent in September 2023 versus the previous month, due to a deterioration in the animal and vegetable oils and fats, and mineral fuels indices.

Advertisement

“Year-on-year comparison showed that the import unit value and volume indices decreased by 1.4 per cent and 11.5 per cent, respectively,” the statement said.

DoSM also said Malaysia’s terms of trade expanded by 0.1 per cent month-on-month to 110.6 points in September 2023, driven by a growth in the miscellaneous manufactured articles index (0.8 per cent), chemicals (0.8 per cent) and food (0.2 per cent) against the previous month.

However, on a year-on-year basis, Malaysia’s terms of trade shrank by 2.1 per cent in September 2023 versus 113.0 points in September 2022. ― Bernama