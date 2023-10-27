KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Perodua reported a 28.3 per cent jump in car sales for the third quarter to 88,537 units, compared with 69,011 units in the same quarter of 2022 “as production factors (went) on overdrive.”

The higher sales were attributed to the improvement in “production operational efficiency,” which saw 91,528 cars made — an increase of 21.7 per cent compared with 75,196 units in the same quarter of 2022.

Chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement that the third quarter of 2023 was “the starting point in terms of increasing monthly production above 30,000 units per month as supplies of raw materials and parts can now catch up with demand.”

Year-to-date (YTD), the compact car company has produced 245,341 units as of September 2023, or an 18.6 per cent increase from 206,837 units in the same period last year.

“This increase in production shows the potential of the Malaysian automotive ecosystem as they further improve their economies of scale without sacrificing quality and cost efficiency,” he added.

Zainal said that with these improvements, Perodua’s production and sales outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023 would be at their highest in the company’s history. “We remain committed to reducing our customers’ waiting period. We believe that the waiting period from January 2024 onwards would be better managed.”

Perodua’s YTD registration stood at 233,227 units in the first nine months of this year as opposed to 196,354 units sold in the same period last year.

Of the 233,227 units registered, the top Perodua model sold over the nine-month period is the Perodua Bezza, followed by the Perodua Axia and the Perodua Myvi.

“This positive development has helped Perodua to further improve our production capacity and expedite the deliveries of cars to our valued customers. We are also on track to achieve our registration target of 314,000 for this year,” he concluded. — Bernama