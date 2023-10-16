KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Bursa Malaysia closed broadly lower on Monday, in tandem with the weaker performance in regional bourses as cautious sentiment following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on investors risk appetite.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.18 points to 1,438.96 from Friday’s close of 1,444.14.

The key index, which opened 1.22 points better at 1,445.36, moved between 1,436.5 and 1,446.12 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with decliners thumping advancers 597 to 284, while 451 counters were unchanged, 1,022 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover decreased to 3.09 billion units worth RM1.92 billion from 3.22 billion units worth RM1.80 billion on Friday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the local market was subdued as selling pressure mounts across the region as escalated conflicts in the Middle East continue to hurt investor sentiment.

He said the ongoing conflict sent shockwaves through the oil markets, intensifying the existing uncertainties that were already looming over the United States interest hike and global economic outlook.

Advertisement

"As for the local stock market, sentiment may be cautious, given the increasing market risks and volatility in the global markets.

"Nevertheless, we believe the valuations of the FBM KLCI remain attractive and hold potential for investors,” he told Bernama.

Thong said, considering the trading pattern of the benchmark index, it is likely to enter a consolidation phase until fresh catalysts emerge.

Consequently, the FBM KLCI is expected to trade within the 1,430 and 1,450 range for the week, with immediate support at 1,430 and resistance at 1,460, he added.

Similarly, the key regional markets were also in negative territory due to the same factors.

Singapore's Straits Times Index declined 0.69 per cent to 3,163.89, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.03 per cent to 31,659.03, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.97 per cent to 17,640.36, while China’s SSE Composite dipped 0.46 per cent to 3,073.81.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB shed five sen to RM5.61, Tenaga lost seven sen to RM9.95, IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM5.95, while both Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM8.98 and RM4.17 respectively.

Of the actives, Classita slipped one sen to six sen, Asdion bagged three sen to six sen, Compugates inched up half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, while Widad, KNM and Sarawak Consolidated were flat at 55 sen, 11.5 sen and 51 sen respectively. — Bernama