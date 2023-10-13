Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed as investors remained cautious while digesting Budget 2024 announcements.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.32 points to 1,444.14 from Thursday’s close of 1,443.82.

The index, which opened 0.45 of-a-point lower at 1,443.37, moved between 1,440.49 and 1,444.97 throughout the day.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 488 to 377, while 479 counters were unchanged, 1,011 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 3.22 billion units worth RM1.80 billion from 3.38 billion units worth RM2.03 billion on Thursday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said he expects the medium-term outlook for Malaysian equities will remain stable, supported by attractive valuations, stronger corporate earnings and improving economic conditions.

“Therefore, we expect accumulation to persist in the upcoming week,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals rose eight sen to RM7.35, Tenaga Nasional edged up two sen to RM10.02, Maybank and Public Bank eased one sen each to RM8.98 and RM4.17, respectively, while CIMB was flat at RM5.66.

Of the actives, MMAG Holdings and KNM Group lost half-a-sen each to one sen and 11.5 sen, respectively, UEM Sunrise and SSF Home slid 1.5 sen each to 83 sen and 25 sen, respectively, while Widad inched up half-a-sen to 55 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 1.37 points to 10,694.94, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 0.65 of-a-point to 10,356.88, the FBM 70 Index reduced 13.47 points to 14,213.41, and the FBM ACE Index erased 32.82 points to 5,144.95, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 4.70 points to 10,925.47.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products Services Index edged up 0.40 of-a-point to 174.44, the Plantation Index perked 15.96 points to 6,862.73 and the Energy Index was 1.91 points higher at 877.36, while the Financial Services Index decreased 14.34 points to 16,264.18.

The Main Market volume slipped to 1.94 billion units worth RM1.55 billion from 2.04 billion units worth RM1.73 billion on Thursday.

Warrant turnover expanded to 371.45 million units valued at RM49.13 million against 349.42 million units valued at RM46.04 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume narrowed to 895.89 million shares worth RM195.28 million from 996.10 million shares worth RM247.98 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 267.51 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (349.55 million); construction (290.65 million); technology (141.48 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (59.71 million); property (421.66 million); plantation (28.86 million); REITs (7.34 million), closed/fund (14,100); energy (231.02 million); healthcare (38.41 million); telecommunications and media (33.65 million); transportation and logistics (37.84 million); and utilities (32.22 million). — Bernama