KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 ― Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-morning, in sync with regional bourses’ upbeat performance as market sentiments turned positive, fuelling investors' risk appetite.

The market was also lifted by persistent buying in selected heavyweights, led by the financial services counters.

CIMB added five sen to RM5.60 and Public Bank increased two sen to RM4.15. Both counters pulled the composite index up by a combined 1.51 points.

At 11.05 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased marginally by 0.51 of-a-point to 1,435.68 from yesterday’s closing of 1,435.17, after opening 0.42 points weaker at 1,434.75.

The overall market breadth saw gainers surpassing decliners 339 to 318, while 393 counters were unchanged, 1,292 untraded and 10 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion units worth RM647.27 million.

As for other heavyweights, MR D.I.Y. perked four sen to RM1.59 and Tenaga Nasional improved two sen to RM9.99, while Nestle declined RM2.30 to RM124.20, CelcomDigi eased three sen to RM4.30 and MISC was flat at RM7.15.

Of the actives, Sarawak Consolidated added 2.5 sen to 52 sen, Classita inched down half-a-sen to 7.5 sen and UEM Sunrise went down one sen to 86 sen, while Sapura Energy and KNM Group were flat at five sen and 12 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 gained 5.04 points to 10,299.58, the FBM Emas Index recovered 5.09 points to 10,634.37 and the FBM 70 strengthened 12.78 points to 14,149.32, while the FBM Emas Shariah shed 13.86 points to 10,873.46 and the FBM ACE was 24.44 points lower at 5,169.07.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.07 of-a-point to 172.76 and the Plantation Index lost 22.43 points to 6,876.35, while the Financial Services Index advanced 47.26 points to 16,156.94 and the Energy Index gained 1.62 points to 876.48. ― Bernama