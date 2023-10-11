KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Bursa Malaysia just managed to close out the session in positive territory today on the back of banking and gaming stocks amid advances by regional peers and ahead of Budget 2024 today.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 1.32 points to 1,436.49 from yesterday’s closing of 1,435.17. The index, which opened 0.42 points weaker at 1,434.75, moved between 1,432.27 and 1,438.45 during the day.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 464 to 399, while 465 counters were unchanged, 1,014 untraded and 10 others suspended. Turnover decreased to 3.01 billion units worth RM2.18 billion from 3.39 billion units worth RM2.02 billion on Tuesday. — Bernama

