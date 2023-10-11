KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-afternoon, supported by selected heavyweight stocks, especially in healthcare.

IHH Healthcare gained seven sen to RM5.95, pulling the composite index up by 1.01 points.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) climbed 2.13 points to 1,437.30 from yesterday’s closing of 1,435.17. The index opened 0.42 points weaker at 1,434.75 this morning.

However, on the broader market, decliners surpassed gainers 415 versus 378 while 442 counters were unchanged, 1,107 untraded and 10 suspended. Turnover stood at about 2.05 billion units worth RM1.17 billion.

Among other heavyweights, CIMB added five sen to RM5.60, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.15 and Petronas Chemicals eased nine sen to RM7.21 while Nestle slid RM2.50 to RM124.00.

Of the actives, Sarawak Consolidated put on two sen to 51.5 sen but Classita and KNM Group edged down half-a-sen each to 7.5 sen and 11.5 sen, respectively. Kanger International slid 1.5 sen to 10 sen while Sapura Energy was flat at five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 13.53 points to 10,642.81, the FBMT 100 Index improved 14.47 points to 10,309.01 and the FBM 70 Index recovered 16.34 points to 14,152.88.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 8.56 points to 10,878.76 and the FBM ACE Index dropped 26.83 points to 5,166.68.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 78.92 points to 16,188.60 and the Energy Index went up 2.10 points to 876.96.

The Plantation Index weakened 17.88 points to 6,880.90 and the Industrial Products Services Index was half a point lower at 172.33. ― Bernama