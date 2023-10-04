KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd recorded sales totalling 12,230 units for the domestic and export markets in September, bringing the total sales for the first three quarters of the year to 116,832 units, an increase of 14.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In a statement today, the company said September’s sales receded by 1,725 units compared to August, while total industry volume (TIV) also retreated to below the 70,000-unit threshold.

“Proton’s sales growth, however, remains ahead of total industry growth by more than 3.7 per cent while market share also remains ahead of the figure from 2022, currently standing at 20.5 per cent or 0.7 per cent more than the previous year,” it said.

Heading into the final quarter of 2023, Proton said four of its models continued to lead their respective segments.

It said the Proton Persona model ended September as the second most popular B-segment sedan with 2,053 units sold but remained the year-to-date (YTD) market leader with 18,614 units sold, 72.6 per cent more than last year.

“The company’s newest model, the Proton X90, is also proving to be attractive to buyers looking for a premium family sport utility vehicle (SUV) that uses mild-hybrid technology.

“A service update was recently issued for the model, and as a result, all units on the production line and in customers’ hands are being updated.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said September was a quiet month for the automotive industry, leading to a downturn in sales compared to August.

“Many buyers are adopting a wait-and-see approach in anticipation of the tabling of Budget 2024 on Oct 13, and this led to some short-term effects. The overall mood of the market, however, remains buoyant with new introductions continuing at a record pace,” he added. — Bernama