CHICAGO, Oct 4 — General Motors Co (GM) announced yesterday that it sold 674,336 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter of this year, up 21 per cent year on year, reported Xinhua.

The sales included more than 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs), up 28 per cent.

GM ended the third quarter with 442,586 vehicles in dealer inventory, marking the best quarter ending since the third quarter of 2020.

GM sold a total of 1,969,522 vehicles in the first three quarters of 2023, up 19 per cent year on year. Of the sales, more than 56,400 are EVs.

The average transaction price of GM vehicles was US$50,553 in the third quarter, down about US$500 from the third quarter of 2022.

The United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three US automakers beginning September 15 is yet to show up in GM’s quarterly results.

As for other automakers, Toyota Motor Corp US sales went up 12.2 per cent in the third quarter, Honda Motor Co Ltd’s sales rose 52.7 per cent, and Hyundai Motor Co’s sales grew by 9 per cent, The Detroit News reported yesterday. — Bernama-Xinhua