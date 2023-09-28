WASHINGTON, Sept 28 — The US economy is facing headwinds from a possible government shutdown, student debt payments restarting, higher interest rates and an autoworkers’ strike, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on Wednesday.

The economy will keep going in a “pretty good way” unless there is a policy mistake or exogenous shock, he added, speaking at an event at the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank.

“We have wages now beating prices, nominal wages growing faster than prices, and that dynamic in our economy creates a pretty persistent flywheel,” he said.

“In the absence of a policy mistake or an exogenous shock, we think that sort of keeps things going in a pretty good way.”

Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday rejected a stopgap funding bill advancing in the Senate, bringing Washington closer to its fourth partial shutdown of the US government in a decade with just four days to go. — Reuters