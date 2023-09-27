KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Bursa Malaysia stayed in negative territory at mid-morning weighed down by selling activities mainly in the utilities, financial services and plantation counters.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 6.46 points to 1,439.09 from Tuesday’s close of 1,445.55. The index opened 4.69 points easier at 1,440.86.

The market breadth was negative, with decliners leading gainers 416 to 230 while 422 counters were unchanged, 1,319 untraded and 100 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.08 billion units worth RM552.95 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.87, Public Bank lost four sen to RM4.15, CIMB went down one sen to RM5.54 and Petronas Chemicals fell six sen to RM7.27. Tenaga Nasional added six sen to RM10.0.

Of the actives, Marine & General, SFP Tech and Southern Cable were half-a-sen lower at 26 sen, 93 sen and 34 sen, respectively.

UEM Edgenta gained one sen to RM1.11 and MTAG rose half-a-sen to 44 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 declined by 43.33 points to 10,330.16, the FBM Emas Index narrowed 42.60 points to 10,667.04, the FBM Emas Shariah shed 39.54 points to 10,926.60, the FBM 70 decreased 46.45 points to 14,217.92 and the FBM ACE edged down 15.16 points to 5,182.67.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index contracted 0.97 of a point to 173.24, the Plantation Index weakened 16.57 points to 6,890.69 and the Financial Services Index eased 75.42 points to 16,116.10.

However, the Energy Index inched up 12.59 points to 901.42. — Bernama