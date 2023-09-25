LONDON, Sept 25 — Stock markets mostly dropped today on the possibility of more hikes to US interest rates, with Federal Reserve officials struggling to contain inflation as oil prices march higher.

Equities have come under pressure in recent weeks on bets that the US central bank will need to stick with its tightening bias well into next year as prices remain well above target, while the world’s biggest economy and its labour market remain in rude health.

Comments from monetary policymakers will be pored over in the coming days, with traders hoping for some insight into their thinking as speculation grows that borrowing costs will be lifted again before the end of the year.

The prospect of higher rates — and fewer cuts than hoped next year — dented sentiment on trading floors, and dragged Wall Street into the red Friday.

Major Asian stock markets joined European indices in sliding today, though Tokyo climbed.

A recent spike in oil prices to 10-month highs above US$90 (RM421) a barrel is adding to the headache for central bankers, with observers warning the commodity could push above US$100 owing to an output cut by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“Sentiment still remains fragile with higher-for-longer messages (on interest rates) reverberating through the markets,” said Redmond Wong at Saxo Capital Markets.

He added that buying could be subdued also by the possibility of a US government shutdown and the ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers.

There was little initial reaction to news that the United States and China had set up two working groups on economic and financial policy as they look to stabilise relations.

The Economic Working Group will discuss macroeconomic issues, while the Financial Working Group will focus on regulatory and financial stability issues, a senior US Treasury Department official said.

In Hong Kong, worries about China’s property sector returned as shares in struggling developer China Evergrande tumbled about 25 per cent after it called off a creditor meeting and said it had scrapped a planned restructuring.

Ahead of the Wall Street reopen, Amazon said it would invest up to US$4 billion in AI firm Anthropic, as the online retail giant steps into a race centred on artificial intelligence and dominated by Microsoft, Google and OpenAI. — AFP