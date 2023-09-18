KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM29.53 billion from RM29.70 billion this morning, and the Islamic funds’ liquidity fell to RM17.21 billion from RM20.88 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for a conventional money market tender, a Qard tender and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and Collateralised Commodity Murabahah facilities for one-month and three-month tenors.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM29.50 billion conventional money market tender and a RM17.20 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of September 15. — Bernama