KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system slipped to RM31.90 billion from RM34.99 billion this morning, while the Islamic funds’ liquidity rose slightly to RM25.74 billion from RM25.03 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted a conventional money market tender and a Qard tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

The central bank has also revised the Murabahah overnight tender to RM24.6 billion from RM25.7 billion.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM31.5 billion conventional money market tender and a RM25.7 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at three per cent as of July 31. — Bernama