PARIS, July 28 — French beauty products giant L’Oreal said yesterday it managed double-digit revenue growth in the first half of the year although sales stagnated in Asia.

Overall, sales at the company that owns the Maybelline New York and Garnier brands climbed by 12 per cent to €20.57 billion (US$22.6 billion), rising by both volume and value.

Meanwhile, net profit rose by 4 per cent to €3.35 billion.

“Given the context, we’re very happy” with our performance, chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus told AFP.

“The global beauty market grew by 10 per cent, we’re above the market,” he added.

Sales grew strongly in all regions except north Asia, where they only edged up by 0.6 per cent.

China abandoned at the end of last year its strict zero-Covid policy that saw huge swathes of the country under lockdown but consumers have been reticent to spend as they worry about the future of the economy.

Hieronimus said the Chinese market is “recovering more slowly than expected but steadily”.

He said sales there rose by 15 to 18 per cent in the second quarter while the overall beauty market rose 6.5 per cent.

L’Oreal avoided a slowdown in sales in North America that hit luxury groups LVMH and Richemont, with revenues rising by 14.7 per cent thanks to both price rises and the product mix.

The consumer products division saw sales jump by 13.1 per cent to take the top spot from the luxury unit which includes brands such as Lancome and Yves Saint Laurent perfumes. — AFP