KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Solarvest Holdings Bhd’s share price rose in the early trade today after the company secured a contract with Dexcom Malaysia Sdn Bhd to install a 3.6 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan, Penang.

At 10.25am, Solarvest’s share price rose by three sen to RM1.33 sen with 5.67 million shares traded.

In a statement yesterday, Solarvest said the company would serve as the engineering, procurement, construction and commission provider for the installation of rooftop solar PV for Dexcom’s main building facilities and carpark, which would allow Dexcom to offset 3,190 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Dexcom is a subsidiary of the United States-based DexCom Inc, and the manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan is its first overseas facility.

Meanwhile in a note today, CGS-CIMB Securities Bhd said the Malaysian government will set in motion the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) today, outlining key initiatives, regulatory reforms and policies for the country to achieve its 70 per cent renewable energy capacity target and carbon neutrality by 2050.

The securities firm foresees listed companies in the solar value chain like Solarvest to be among the potential beneficiaries. — Bernama