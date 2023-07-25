KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Econpile Holdings Bhd has secured a RM43.38 million contract to undertake substructure works for a property project in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Econpile (M) Sdn Bhd, today received a letter of award from Regal Path Sdn Bhd to carry out the works for two 47-storey serviced apartment blocks, with existing commercial development comprising a block of a five-storey retail mall with two levels of basement parking, the piling and foundation specialist said.

The project would be completed within 15 months from the date of commencement, to be notified later, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Econpile said the deal was expected to contribute positively to the company’s revenue and earnings from the financial year ending June 30, 2024 onwards.

The company added that it did not foresee any significant risks other than operational risk associated with the project during the contract period. — Bernama