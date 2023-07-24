KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Foreign investors extended their buying spree on Bursa Malaysia last week, albeit at a much lower rate at RM179.0 million compared with RM570.9 million a week earlier, said MIDF Research.

It was a shortened trading week as the market was closed for the Awal Muharram public holiday on Wednesday.

“Foreign investors net bought RM56.3 million on Monday, RM71.0 million on Thursday and RM61.7 million on Friday but net sold RM10.1 million on Tuesday,” it said in its Fund Flow Report for the trading week ending July 21.

MIDF said the top three sectors which saw net buying by foreign investors last week were utilities (RM107.0 million), technology (RM73.5 million) and construction (RM68.4 million).

Meanwhile, three sectors experienced net selling, namely consumer products and services (-RM103.1 million), financial services (-RM35.8 million) and REITs (-RM11.2 million).

Foreign investors have net sold RM3.70 billion year-to-date (YTD).

At the same time, local institutions maintained their net selling stance for the second consecutive week, with net selling at RM91.3 million.

They net bought RM9.8 million on Monday and RM2.8 million on Tuesday, before turning into net sellers at RM49.0 million on Thursday and RM54.9 million on Friday.

Similarly, local retailers were also net sellers for the second consecutive week at -RM87.7 million.

“They only net bought RM7.2 million on Tuesday and net sold -RM66.1 million on Monday, -RM22.0 million on Thursday and -RM6.8 million on Friday.

Nonetheless, both local institutions and local retailers have been net buyers YTD at RM3.53 billion and RM165.8 million respectively, it said.

In terms of participation, the average daily trading volume among foreign investors decreased by -2.9 per cent, while retail investors and local institutions saw increases of 6.8 per cent and 17.4 per cent, respectively. — Bernama