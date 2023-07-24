KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index was higher at mid-afternoon on persistent buying in heavyweights mainly in the financial services sector.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.03 points to 1,421.55 from 1,413.52 at Friday’s close.

The key index opened 0.84 of-a-point lower at 1,412.68 this morning.

However, the broader market was negative as decliners outpaced advancers 550 to 315, while 390 counters were unchanged, 1,038 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.39 billion units worth RM1.05 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose 13 sen to RM8.19, Public Bank added one sen to RM3.99, CIMB bagged five sen to RM5.35, Tenaga Nasional perked up 17 sen to RM9.28, and Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM6.52.

Of the active counters, Classita Holdings went down 1.5 sen to 15 sen, Malaysian Resources Corp eased two sen to 37.5 sen, UEM Sunrise declined 4.5 sen to 44 sen, Hong Seng Consolidated was flat at 8.5 sen, while Jentayu Sustainables gained four sen RM1.03.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 33.57 points to 10,482.36, the FBMT 100 Index was 39.62 points better at 10,170.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 23.99 points to 10,770.94, while the FBM 70 Index fell 21.41 points to 13,854.88 and the FBM ACE Index slid 23.72 points to 5,305.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 98.00 points to 15,826.50, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 0.32 of-a-point to 163.18, the Plantation Index increased 7.88 points to 7,095.47, and the Energy Index edged up 1.36 points to 819.08. — Bernama