KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM48.62 billion from RM45.99 billion this morning while Islamic funds’ liquidity slid to RM23.49 billion from RM27.21 billion previously.

BNM also revised the conventional overnight tender from RM47.50 billion to RM48.40 billion.

Earlier, the central bank conducted two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM48.40 billion conventional money market tender and a RM23.50 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.99 per cent as of July 11. — Bernama