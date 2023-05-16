KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system was lower at RM36.48 billion from RM46.53 billion this morning while the liquidity of Islamic funds eased to RM22.18 billion from RM26.24 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted four conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders, and a reverse repo tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM36.5 billion conventional money market tender and a RM22.0 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.96 per cent as of May 15, 2023. — Bernama