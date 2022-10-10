The German share price index DAX graph is pictured following the IPO of Porsche at the stock exchange in Frankfurt October 7, 2022. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Oct 10 — European shares fell for a fourth straight session today, dragged by escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions and central banks’ resolve to tame inflation at the risk of causing an economic slowdown and denting corporate profits.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.6 per cent by 0813 GMT, hitting its lowest level since October 3.

Geopolitical tensions increased as Russia bombed cities, including Kyiv, across Ukraine on Monday in apparent revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

“The fact that there’s going to be increased military action will only increase those concerns about how the conflict is going to end. Investors are incredibly worried about what happens next, how it will impact the supply chain, and how it might further impact the energy crisis,” said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“You have got that backdrop at a time when we have huge concerns about economic growth, about the measures that central banks are having to take in order to tame inflation. There are concerns that the cure is going to be worse than the disease which is why we are seeing such subdued trading on markets.”

The STOXX 600 index has fallen more than 3 per cent in four sessions on worries that major central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, will continue to raise interest rates aggressively to rein in inflation.

Those fears were fanned after data on Friday showed resilience in the US jobs market in September, dousing hopes of a Fed pivot anytime soon.

European Central Bank (ECB) member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Culture radio today that the ECB is engaged in bringing down inflation to 2 per cent in “two to three years” from now.

The French central bank also trimmed its economic growth estimate for the country, owing to poor industrial activity. France’s CAC 40 index dipped 0.8 per cent, the most among regional indexes.

China-exposed European luxury companies Burberry, Kering, LVMH, Hermes and slid between 2 per cent and 2.7 per cent as Chinese holiday spending slumped and domestic Covid-19 situation worsened over the National Day Golden week.

Adding to the downbeat mood, Washington published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

Chipmakers, including Infineon and BE Semiconductor, fell between 0.6 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

However, Renault SA climbed 4.1 per cent after the French carmaker and its Japanese partner Nissan said they were holding “trustful discussions” about the future of their alliance, adding that Nissan was considering investing in Renault’s future electric vehicle unit. — Reuters