A Ukrainian national flag installed on the monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is seen in the town of Balakliia, in the Kharkiv region September 13, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, Sept 14 — Annual inflation in Ukraine could rise to 30 per cent next year, an eight-year high, Interfax Ukraine cited Finance Minister Denys Shmyhal as saying on Tuesday as he presented a draft budget dominated by the war with Russia.

Shmyhal said 1.14 trillion hryvnias (RM140.6 billion), or almost half the entire 2023 budget, would be directed to the security and defence sectors. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made similar comments last Wednesday.

The budget - which Shmyhal called “a conservative average pessimistic calculation” - sees real gross domestic product growth of 4.6 per cent with annual inflation of up to 30 per cent. This would be the highest since the average 48.7 per cent recorded in 2015.

Another 35 per cent of the budget would be spent on social programs such as pensions, assistance to low-income families, payments to internally displaced persons as well as spending on medicine and education, Shmyhal said.

To help make up the shortfall, Kyiv would reduce the number of officials, cutting salaries and bonuses.

Ukraine has estimated the costs of the war combined with lower tax revenues has left a US$5 billion-a-month fiscal shortfall — or 2.5 per cent of pre-war GDP. Economists calculate that pushes the annual deficit to 25 per cent of GDP, compared with just 3.5 per cent before the conflict. — Reuters