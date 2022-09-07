The slowdown in trade comes as global demand for Chinese products weakens with energy prices soaring and the United States facing the threat of recession. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 7 — China’s export growth slowed significantly in August, customs authorities said today, as economic uncertainty is exacerbated by strict Covid-19 lockdowns across the country.

Last month, China’s exports expanded 7.1 per cent year-on-year, down from 18 per cent growth in July, China’s General Administration of Customs said, while imports were up only 0.3 per cent, compared with a 2.3 per cent rise in July.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg forecast export growth of 13 per cent and a 1.1 per cent increase in imports.

The slowdown in trade comes as global demand for Chinese products weakens with energy prices soaring and the United States facing the threat of recession.

Sporadic Covid-19 lockdowns around China have also dampened consumer enthusiasm and business confidence, while searing temperatures across large parts of the country this summer prompted power rationing for factories.

China’s factory activity shrank for the second month in a row in August, but officials are showing few signs of relaxing strict pandemic curbs, with southwestern megacity Chengdu locking down its 21 million inhabitants last week. — AFP