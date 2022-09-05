The total value of the mobile business messaging market will increase from US$48 billion (RM215 billion) in 2022 to US$78 billion by 2027, according to a new Juniper Research study. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The total value of the mobile business messaging market will increase from US$48 billion (RM215 billion) in 2022 to US$78 billion by 2027, according to a new Juniper Research study.

The research found that this 63 per cent of growth will be driven by enterprise adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS), with businesses harnessing the end-to-end encryption and verified sender identities RCS provides to reduce messaging fraud.

RCS is a messaging protocol that incorporates rich media content, such as high-quality images, videos and carousels, within a smartphone’s default messaging application, according to a statement.

The research found that the global number of RCS business messages received will increase from 161 billion in 2022 to 639 billion by 2027, as enterprises in industries handling sensitive data, such as banking and healthcare, migrate traffic away from short message services (SMS) to more secure channels.

It noted that whilst user verification over RCS acts as a first step in messaging fraud prevention, malicious players will increasingly identify ways to bypass this requirement.

In response, the report urges firewall vendors to prioritise the accurate detection of spam content via multimedia messaging, including images and external links.

In addition, the report noted that the US will represent a key growth market for RCS with all tier 1 operators, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, supporting rich media messaging solutions.

The total number of RCS business messages received in the US will surpass 170 billion by 2027, if Apple introduces support for the messaging protocol over iOS within the next three years, it added. — Bernama