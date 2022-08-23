KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Aeon Co (M) Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q2 2022) rose to RM47.28 million from RM10.94 million posted in the same quarter last year.

Revenue increased 25.3 per cent to RM1.10 billion from RM874.21 million previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said its retail business recorded revenue at RM938.3 million, 28.0 per cent higher compared to the corresponding quarter of RM733.0 million, an increase attributable to festivities and economic re-opening coupled with the opening of national borders.

For the property management services segment, it said its revenue was 11.3 per cent higher at RM157.2 million, compared to the corresponding quarter of RM141.2 million, contributed by higher sales commission and temporary space rental received in line with consumers’ sentiment in returning to physical malls.

Aeon noted that in the endemic phase of Covid-19, activities amongst the communities and consumer demands had increased.

It noted that global supply chain challenges, compounded by unprecedented environmental changes, continued to create inflationary pressures globally.

“To ensure sustainable operations and business performances, the company will actively manage the pricing and supply chain strategy in order to offer value in consumers’ spending and demand needs in light of ongoing inflation concerns.

“We will continue to accelerate and evolve our digital shift especially to grow the adoption of myaeon2go amongst our consumers, create an ‘Aeon Living Zone’ to integrate both online and offline shopping engagement experiences, advance the offering related to health and wellness, as well as to deepen customer engagement and experience via the Aeon loyalty programme and iAeon app,” it said.

Moving forward, it added that the company will also continue to leverage its ecosystem, especially in partnering and collaborating with its tenant partners, suppliers and Aeon group of companies to further unlock the value from customer demand and experience, and to mitigate supply chain risks. — Bernama