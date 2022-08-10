The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 per cent, moving further away from a two-month peak hit earlier this week, while the midcap FTSE 250 index was down 0.3 per cent. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 10 — The main UK stock indexes fell today as investors digested mixed earnings reports, while caution reigned in global markets ahead of US inflation data that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for more interest rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 per cent, moving further away from a two-month peak hit earlier this week, while the midcap FTSE 250 index was down 0.3 per cent.

Deliveroo slipped 1.3 per cent after the food delivery company said it was consulting on leaving the Netherlands market after failing to gain a strong local position, as its first-half pre-tax loss widened.

Royal Mail fell 3.4 per cent after it warned of a full-year loss in the UK if the Communications Workers Union (CWU) went ahead with its plans of a four-day strike.

Asia-focused insurer Prudential Plc slipped 1.5 per cent, as it warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year as Covid-19 curbs persist in some markets.

Insurer Aviva, however, rose 4.9 per cent after saying it planned to give more money back to shareholders as it posted a better-than-expected 14 per cent rise in first-half operating profit. — Reuters