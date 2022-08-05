Pound and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 5 — The British pound eased against the US dollar today, a day after the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates by the most in 27 years in an attempt to smother surging inflation but delivered a stark warning about growth.

The BoE lifted its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.75 per cent, its highest since late 2008, but said the economy would slip into recession at the end of 2022 and not emerge until 2024.

Analysts predict that the gloomy outlook, coupled with the BoE’s resolve to fight inflation, which the bank expects to hit 13 per cent, is likely to keep sterling under pressure.

“For the pound, that is not a positive when the central bank is raising rates into a recession as that raises the outlook for a sharp slowdown,” said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG in London.

“We remain bearish on the pound. But a lot of that is priced in and the pound is being driven by global risk sentiment.” The pound was last trading down 0.1 per cent against the dollar at US$1.21385 (RM5.41) after dropping as low as US$1.2065 after the BoE’s decision yesterday.

Against the euro, the pound eked out a 0.1 per cent gain after a 0.64 per cent drop yesterday, its biggest one-day fall since June 14.

Market attention was now turning to today’s US jobs report for hints about the state of the world’s largest economy and its labour market.

Economists expect an increase of 250,000 jobs for the month of July, after 372,000 were added in June. — Reuters