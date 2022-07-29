At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.45 points to 1,495.65 from yesterday’s close of 1,491.20. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today as consistent buying in selected heavyweights continued to support to the benchmark index, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.45 points to 1,495.65 from yesterday’s close of 1,491.20.

The market bellwether opened 0.03 points easier at 1,491.17.

On the broader market, gainers beat losers 511 to 348, while 382 counters were unchanged, 1,046 untraded, and 54 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.97 billion units worth RM1.04 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Back, Petronas Chemicals, and IHH Healthcare were all flat at RM8.85, RM4.64, RM8.91 and RM6.39, respectively, while CIMB Group eased three sen to RM5.25.

Of the actives, LGMS added eight sen to 88 sen, Dagang NeXchange gained 2.5 sen to 80.5 sen, MyEG Services climbed one sen to 77.5 sen, while CSH Alliance fell 1.5 sen to 7.5 sen, and Sapura Energy was flat at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 46.34 points to 10,624.99, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 87.07 points to 10,768.10, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 42.07 points to 10,375.47, the FBM ACE expanded 9.56 points to 4,848.05, and the FBM 70 rose 96.89 points to 12,781.58.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index climbed 91.92 points to 7,032.18, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 1.10 points to 184.76, the Energy Index increased 6.13 points to 672.74, but the Financial Services Index was 8.97 points lower at 16,654.43. ― Bernama