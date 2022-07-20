Turnover declined to 6,164 lots from 7,984 lots yesterday, while open interest eased to 40,387 contracts from 41,721 contracts previously. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives finished higher today, tracking the firmer underlying cash market’s performance.

At the close, July 2022 increased 10 points to 1,437.0, August 2022 and December 2022 improved 9.5 points each to 1,435.0 and 1,426.0, respectively, and September 2022 edged up 8.5 points to 1,426.0.

Turnover declined to 6,164 lots from 7,984 lots yesterday, while open interest eased to 40,387 contracts from 41,721 contracts previously.

At 5 pm, the FBM KLCI rose 8.22 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 1,436.98 from Tuesday’s close of 1,428.76. — Bernama