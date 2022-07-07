KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 —The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended mostly higher today despite the weaker underlying cash market performance.

At the close, July 2022 and December 2022 gained 1.5 points each to 1,420.5 and 1,412.0, respectively, August 2022 rose 2.5 points to 1,421.5, while September 2022 was unchanged at 1,411.0.

Turnover decreased to 6,666 lots from 8,362 lots yesterday, while open interest fell to 38,904 contracts from 40,674 contracts previously.

At 5 pm, the FBM KLCI slipped 2.16 points or 0.15 per cent to end the day at 1,418.69 from Wednesday’s close of 1,420.85. — Bernama