At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.15 per cent or 16.62 points to 1,454.74 from yesterday's close of 1,438.12. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28— Bursa Malaysia closed higher today, lifted by buying interest in most heavyweights and in line with improving market sentiment across the region, said an analyst.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.15 per cent or 16.62 points to 1,454.74 from yesterday's close of 1,438.12.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.86 of-a-point firmer at 1,438.98, moved between 1,431.35 and 1,455.46 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 470 to 410, while 420 counters were unchanged, 1,042 untraded, and 79 others suspended.

Total turnover narrowed to 2.28 billion units valued at RM1.61 billion from 2.65 billion units worth RM1.43 billion yesterday. — Bernama