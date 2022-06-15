KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Dechema Exhibitions, the organiser of Achema 2022, the world’s leading trade fair for process industries, is inviting Malaysian companies to attend this year’s forum in Frankfurt, Germany.

After months of virtual meetings, key players in the global process industry will congregate at Achema 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany from August 22 to 26.

In a statement today, Dechema Exhibitions head of business development and sales Andreas Konert said Achema 2022 is all about inspiring sustainable connections in the process and life science industries.

“As the world’s only comprehensive showcase of the latest technology trends in the chemical industry, come and join us for a long-overdue innovation update, global cross-industry networking and unseen technology showcases,” he said.

Dechema noted that Malaysia’s abundant natural resources, coupled with Germany’s position as a world leader in the development of new technologies, present valuable investment opportunities for Malaysian chemical companies, thus further enhancing the strong trade relations between both countries.

The world forum for chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology takes place every three years.

It said over 2,000 exhibitors comprising manufacturers, users, developers and scientists will present a wide range of new developments, innovative products and system solutions this year, in the chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food as well as energy and utility sectors.

Meanwhile, the Chemical Council Industries of Malaysia (CICM) executive director Datuk Muhtar Hashim said the current growth of the chemical sector in Malaysia is highly promising.

“The export of chemicals and chemical-related products for 2021 recorded a figure of RM70.68 billion, showing significant growth of 39.3 per cent compared to 2020.

“With this in mind, there are opportunities for key players to invest in Malaysia and Achema is a great platform for Malaysian businesses to connect with leaders in the process industry and have a first-hand look at the sector’s innovation updates,” he said.

The organiser said Achema 2022 will open with a session on the chemical industry’s energy transition as Europe aims to become climate-neutral by 2050, and there will be a Green Innovation Zone highlighting climate-neutral production, circular economy, industrial water, sustainable chemistry and bio-based economy.

Visitors can also expect a comprehensive pharma innovation update as vaccines have become part of the new normal during Covid-19, it added.

The previous Achema fair in 2018 saw about 3,800 exhibitors from more than 50 countries presenting their innovations to some 145,000 professionals around the world.

For more information on Achema, visit www.achema.de — Bernama