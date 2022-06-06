London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.9 per cent to 7,597.52 points after a two-day holiday last week to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 6 — European stock markets jumped at the open today following a positive start to the week by Tokyo.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.9 per cent to 7,597.52 points after a two-day holiday last week to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 1.0 per cent to 14,604.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 1.0 per cent to 6,550.43.

Focus in the single currency region is on the European Central Bank, which is set to draw a line under its massive bond-buying stimulus programme at a meeting Thursday, as inflation in the eurozone soars to all-time highs. — AFP