Market nerves prop up safe-haven dollar, yen

HONG KONG, May 13 ― The yen held most of its overnight gains today, after falling US yields and market jitters propped up the Japanese currency while another Wall Street selloff drove flight-so-safety bid to dollar, which remains near 20-year high peaks.

The yen was at 129.14 per dollar this morning, softening on the day after it had reached a two-week peak of 127.5 overnight.

Yesterday's 1.2 per cent decline for dollar/yen was its biggest daily percentage fall this year. The euro/yen cross declined 2.5 per cent, its biggest daily percentage fall since 2016 as the common currency a victim of the “risk off” mood.

“The yen is perhaps the most obvious signal of a shift from a world where yields were dominant and risk was resilient (yen negative), to a world this week where the dominant force is sour risk appetite driving yields lower (yen positive),” said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank in a note.

The benchmark US 10-year yield was 2.8822 per cent having declined each session this week from Monday's high of 3.203 per cent.

Rising US yields at a time when the Bank of Japan was intervening to keep Japanese benchmark yields pinned down caused the yen to soften this year.

Investors are continuing to move towards safe-haven assets fearing central bank rate hikes to constrain inflation could hit global economic growth while MSCI's gauge of stocks around the world fell to its lowest level overnight since November 2020.

After the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest hike in 22 years, investors are assessing how aggressive the central bank policy path will be.

Expectations are completely priced in for another hike of at least 50 basis points at the central bank's June meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The euro was at US$1.038 (RM4.57) approaching its 2017 low of US$1.034. A break past that would be its lowest in nearly 20 years.

The weak euro kept the dollar index at 104.75, just off its overnight 20-year peak of 104.92.

Sterling hunkered down at US$1.2206, and the Aussie dollar was also bruised at US$0.6887.

Crypto markets were steadier on Friday after a week of turmoil, as the risk-off mood combined with the spectacular collapse of stable coin TerraUSD.

The sell-off has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to US$1.2 trillion, less than half of where it was last November, based on data from CoinMarketCap, and sent bitcoin to as low as US$25,401.05 yesterday, its lowest level since December 28, 2020.

But things were calmer in early trading today with bitcoin up 1.73 per cent trading around US$29,400. ― Reuters