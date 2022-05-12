Report: Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe

Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida January 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, May 12 — The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Elon Musk's delayed disclosure of his sizable stake in Twitter Inc TWTR.Nlast month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC and the Tesla Inc TSLA.O top boss did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

On April 4, Musk disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder. A week later, he clinched a US$44 billion (RM192.7 billion) deal to buy the company.

Separately, the Information earlier reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Musk violated a law that requires companies and people to report certain large transactions to antitrust-enforcement agencies. — Reuters