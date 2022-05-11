Awang Adek resigns as chairman of PRG Holdings

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — PRG Holdings Bhd’s independent non-executive chairman Datuk Awang Adek Hussin will be resigning from the group’s board, effective May 30, 2022, to take up a new role as executive chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, PRG said Awang Adek’s resignation was due to his recent appointment as SC executive chairman with effect from June 1, 2022.

“Therefore, he has decided to step down from his role and responsibilities with PRG,” the company said.

On April 28, the SC had announced the resignation of Datuk Syed Zaid Albar as its executive chairman, which will take effect on May 31, 2022. — Bernama