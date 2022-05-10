Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, however, losers surpassed gainers by 582 to 221, while 390 counters were unchanged, 1,050 untraded and 14 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stayed higher at mid-morning, supported by continuous bargain-hunting activities in selected heavyweights led by financial services and telecommunication stocks.

At 11am, the benchmark index rose 2.75 points to 1,551.93 from yesterday’s close of 1,549.18. It opened 2.37 points higher at 1,551.55.

On the broader market, however, losers surpassed gainers by 582 to 221, while 390 counters were unchanged, 1,050 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.32 billion units worth RM707.62 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank gained 11 sen to RM4.67, Axiata added six sen to RM3.42, Digi inched up seven sen to RM3.53, and Maxis improved four sen to RM3.73.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik contracted 3.5 sen to 7.5 sen, Ta Win increased half-a-sen to 13.5 sen, Avillion and Dagang NeXchange stayed flat at nine sen and RM1, respectively, while Hibiscus Petroleum lost four sen to RM1.33.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index inched up 0.01 of-a-point to 11,083.62 and the FBMT 100 Index advanced 9.72 points to 10,754.02, while the FBM ACE shed 29.84 points to 5,353.17, the FBM 70 dipped 26.27 points to 13,198.28 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 26.50 points to 11,501.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 42.26 points to 16,650.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.66 points lower at 198.53, and the Plantation Index slipped 131.49 points to 8,119.94. — Bernama