— Reuters pic

LONDON, May 5 — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said today that Japan would utilise nuclear reactors to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

Speaking in London he said ¥150 trillion (RM5.03 trillion) in investment would be raised in the next decade to meet energy needs and promised a roadmap to 2030, maximising pro-growth carbon pricing. — Reuters