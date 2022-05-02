EU not aware of any companies paying roubles for Russian gas

Russia has insisted on rouble payments, in an attempt to prop up its currency. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, May 2 —The European Commission has no information that any European company has paid in roubles for Russian gas, after Moscow demanded foreign buyers comply with a mechanism to convert payments from euros or dollars to roubles, the European Union’s energy policy chief said today.

“The Commission doesn’t have information about any countries or private company who is willing to do so,” European energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on arrival at a meeting of European Union energy ministers in Brussels. — Reuters