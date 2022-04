A G7 logo is seen on an information sign near the Carbis Bay hotel resort, where an in-person G7 summit of global leaders is due to take place in June, St Ives, Cornwall May 24, 2021. — Reuters pic

KYIV, April 17 — Ukraine has asked G7 nations for US$50 billion (RM211 billion) in financial support and is also considering issuing 0 per cent coupon bonds to help it cover a war-linked budget deficit over the next six months, the president’s economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said today.

Speaking on national television, Ustenko said these options were being actively discussed. — Reuters