Bursa Malaysia stays in negative territory at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-morning, trading in a cautious mode with mild profit-taking in selected heavyweights

At 11.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.13 points lower at 1,598.28 from 1,602.41 at Friday’s close.

The barometer index opened 0.38 of-a-point easier at 1,602.03.

However, on the broader market, gainers led losers 429 to 315, while 385 counters were unchanged, 1,115 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.36 billion worth RM677.49 million.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said Bursa Malaysia is expected to see a pullback in the energy and plantation sectors amid the weaker oil and crude palm oil (CPO) prices.

It said the crude oil price settled at below the US$110 per barrel mark after a truce in the Middle East conflict eased potential supply concerns, while the International Energy Agency (IEA) members have agreed to join the United States on a new release of oil from emergency reserves.

On another note, it said the recovery-themed sectors such as consumer and banking should continue to be on an uptrend.

“We also noticed buying support in the glove manufacturers, and investors may look into them for longer term investing mode,” it added.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank shed five sen to RM4.73, Petronas Chemicals fell seven sen to RM9.70 and CIMB Group eased two sen to RM5.31.

IHH Healthcare added three sen to RM6.28, while Maybank was flat at RM8.98.

Of the actives, Pappajack increased 4.5 sen to 44 sen, Vortex added 1.5 sen to 11.5 sen, Careplus and Hextra edged up one sen each to 78.5 sen and 35.5 sen, respectively, while Metronic and TWL were flat at two sen and eight sen, respectively.

On the index board, FBMT 100 Index slid 7.79 points to 11,142.21, FBM Emas Index eased 3.66 points to 11,467.99, and FBM ACE shed 3.95 points to 5,681.93.

FBM 70 rose 75.79 points to 13,948.64 and FBM Emas Shariah Index added 10.39 points to 12,044.24.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.37 of-a-point to 206.72 and the Plantation Index rose 27.91 points to 7,976.67, while the Financial Services Index slipped 48.12 points to 16,860.74. — Bernama