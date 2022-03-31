Euro edges higher, Norwegian crown falls

The German Central Bank (Bundesbank) presents the new 50 euro banknote at its headquarters in Frankfurt March 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 31 — The euro edged higher today extending a run of gains on hopes for progress in Ukraine peace talks, while investors’ focused on the European Central Bank’s potential monetary tightening after strong inflation data.

Analysts remain cautious about further euro gains as Russian forces prepared for new attacks in the east of Ukraine, while no quick resolution is expected from peace talks that will resume tomorrow.

The euro rose 0.05 per cent to US$1.1160 (RM4.69) after hitting its highest since March 1 at US$1.118.

“Until the risk of an energy crisis and considerable economic effects resulting from the Ukraine war have not been banished, the ECB is likely to hesitate to make a clear commitment,” Antje Praefcke, forex analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note to clients.

“And as a result, it will also be a while before the euro can appreciate on a sustainable basis,” she added.

Money markets are currently pricing in an around 90 per cent chance of 20 basis points (bps) of ECB rate hikes by July 2022 and 65 bps by year-end.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said yesterday inflation should stop rising after data in Spain and Germany showed a higher-than-expected rise in consumer prices.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, dipped 0.04 per cent to 97.795.

The Norwegian crown fell around 0.7 per cent against the euro and the dollar respectively to 9.6162 and 8.6176 after oil prices plunged as the United States considered releasing up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve.

The Norwegian currency remains within striking distance of reaching its highest since October 2018 against the euro at 9.4424 and its highest since November 2021 versus the dollar at 8.5675, which it hit last week on the back of a rally in Brent crude oil futures.

Other commodity currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand dollar, dropped by around 0.4 per cent.

The Swedish crown was slightly lower against the euro, just off its highest since January of 10.3059 that it hit yesterday as the central bank said it would have to tighten monetary policy this year.

Bitcoin was down 0.3 per cent at US$47,149, while Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, was up 0.4 per cent at US$3,400. — Reuters